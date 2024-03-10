The Cold War Is Over Joe-Let It Rest In Peace

This is a video from the first three minutes of Joe Biden's State of the Union Speech. It is pure McCarthyism that would fit well into the paranoia of the 1950's about the "Red Menace." It was cheered wildly by the Democrats and rightfully heckled by Republicans. Forget decorum in Congress. Biden is on the path of World War 3 over the distant land of Ukraine. Are we really going to fight it over what has been a part of Russia since Catherine the Great. Or maybe we can just refight the Crimean War.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.