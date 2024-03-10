The Cold War Is Over Joe-Let It Rest In Peace

This is a video from the first three minutes of Joe Biden's State of the Union Speech. It is pure McCarthyism that would fit well into the paranoia of the 1950's about the "Red Menace." It was cheered wildly by the Democrats and rightfully heckled by Republicans. Forget decorum in Congress. Biden is on the path of World War 3 over the distant land of Ukraine. Are we really going to fight it over what has been a part of Russia since Catherine the Great. Or maybe we can just refight the Crimean War.