The Cold War Is Over Joe-Let It Rest In Peace
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
Published Yesterday

This is a video from the first three minutes of Joe Biden's State of the Union Speech.  It is pure McCarthyism that would fit well into the paranoia of the 1950's about the "Red Menace."  It was cheered wildly by the Democrats and rightfully heckled by Republicans.  Forget decorum in Congress.  Biden is on the path of World War 3 over the distant land of Ukraine.  Are we really going to fight it over what has been a part of Russia since Catherine the Great.  Or maybe we can just refight the Crimean War. 

russiadonald trumpjoe bidenworld war 3ukrainecrimeanatogeorge washingtonronald reaganunhingedstate of the union speechcold warjames bondeisenhowerfarewell addressberlin wallodessadonbassgeorge pattonpope john paul 2great rule of conduct

