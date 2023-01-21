https://gettr.com/post/p25rg1o778f

2023.01.20 Hong Kong businessmen are frequently called by the CCP to meet and learn about their "common prosperity" policy. Sooner or later, they will have all their wealth confiscated. A pile of corpses is retrieved from the Yangtze River and the Yellow River in China every day. Even if more than ten million people died (since the change in COVID rules), the CCP doesn't care at all. Taiwan r are stepping up plans to sell out Taiwan. We hope Taiwanese people will not follow Hong Kong's path. That is a dead end. When you decide to join the devil, the outcome is predictable.

香港商人频繁被共产党叫去训话，讲一些共同富裕的大道理，迟早要你把钱掏出来。中国的长江黄河每天都可以捞出一堆尸体，就算死超过千万人CCP一点也不在乎。卖台贼正在加紧筹谋卖台计划，但愿台湾人不要走香港的后路，与魔为伍，结果可想而知。



