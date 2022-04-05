【G-Times News】Miles Guo: The COVID Vaccine Disaster to Trigger and Boost Energy Revolution and A New Digital Era

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On April 3rd in a live stream, Miles Guo talked about the current pandemic outbreak in mainland China and Hong Kong. He said according to his intelligence, this outbreak is actually caused by the adverse effects of the COVID vaccines, and the quarantine measures in the Communist China serve as a national rehearsal for the impending massive COVID vaccine disasters;