World Holocaust Organazition getting Cobra 19 digital passport from EU to expand and build on it and make it worldwide! 2023Jun5

Welcome to the Satanic Roman World Order. Anyway the Guy was in WhoringDrunkenRome having a meeting with his Boss the Roman Antichrist 666 4 days ago.
Here is his Facebook, go check it out for yourself to confirm: https://www.facebook.com/DrTedros.Official
Jesus is God Almighty Jehovah and the Roman White Poop is the Antichrist 666 whose Black Shadow, the Black Poop, the Jesuit Superior General, the Neck of the Satanic Head, is laying the whole world at his feet!
WAKE UP and confirm!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.