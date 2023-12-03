Paintless Dent Repair Protection Plan

This protection plan is known as the Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) Protection Plan. The PDR Protection Plan offers coverage specifically for dents and dings, which are common occurrences in everyday driving. By enrolling in this plan, you can ensure that any small dents or dings on your vehicle will be repaired without affecting your insurance premiums.





The PDR Protection Plan works by utilizing a technique called 'paintless dent repair.' This technique involves the use of specialized tools and techniques to gently massage out the dent or ding without the need for repainting or refinishing. The process is non-invasive and does not affect the original factory finish of your vehicle.





