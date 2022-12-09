Resounding Bull Market In Metals; How To Find Best Companies | Quinton Hennigh & Tony Reda

World-renowned geologist Quinton Hennigh & Tectonic Metals CEO and President Tony Reda discuss with us how to identify exploration and discovery opportunities in the metal sector. Hennigh expects a resounding bull market in commodities, partly because the world does not have enough mines for the demand that's coming. Therefore, exploration and development of mines is imperative. Both guests cover the recent developments in Tectonic's Flat Project. Because of this promising project, Crescat just doubled their investment in Tectonic Metals.





INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:10 Identifying opportunities

9:58 Flat Project

15:59 Leapfrog model

18:14 Endorsements

20:54 Bull market

