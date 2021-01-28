HARRY VOX EXPOSES THE ISRAELI SPY NETWORK POSING AS WASHINGTON THINK TANKS WHO PAY OFF US OFFICIAL..

Helen of desTroy



helenofdestroy







Harry Vox exposes the Israeli spy networks posing as Washington think tanks who pay off former and current US Military & Intelligence chiefs and congressional personnel and top industry leaders to spy on behalf of Israel and undermine America for the paltry pay and fake grandiloquent words that they're selling us out for "democracy" and "freedom".

These are the words that these US spies with names like Michael Hayden (Former Chief or the NSA and CIA) and General Breedlove (Former Air Force and CENTCOM Commander) are given by these Israeli Intelligence operations posing as Washington think tanks so that these people don't vomit at their reflection in the mirror because of their betrayal of America.

In this video Vox calls for all current US military and Intelligence personnel working for an enemy foreign country, which Israel clearly is, to register as a foreign agent, declare all monies received, resign from whatever position they employ, turn in their uniforms, decorations and passports, renounce their US citizenship and go move to Israel since that is obviously where their loyalties lie. Any US intelligence or Military person who is working for an Israeli Intelligence operation disguised as a think tank or foundation is a spy for Israel and a disgrace to our America.



(Disclaimer: Yes, we all know Robert David Steele is not what he claims to be, but surely there is some amusement value in watching this guy endlessly try to shoehorn disinformation into what is otherwise a very informative and to-the-point exposé of the most serious problem facing Americans today.)



find more from Harry Vox at dlive.com/Harry_Vox and voxnews.com, and download/repost this video to your own channels because it probably won't be on here long. the censors are hungry and only the finest most inconvenient realities will do