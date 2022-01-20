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International Common Law Court of Justice: Big Pharma, Government, Church leaders face Arrest
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241 views • January 20, 2022
Hope this is the real deal ?. - .
This is the same International Common Law Court that forced Pope Benedict out of office in 2013 ! . - .
Link to Article: ?
https://republicofkanata.ca/2022/01/14/breaking-news-from-the-international-common-law-court-of-justice-january-15-2022-gtm-big-pharma-government-church-leaders-face-arrest-as-court-convicts-them-of-genocide-prohibits-injections/ . - .
covid-19genocideinternational common law court of justice
This is the same International Common Law Court that forced Pope Benedict out of office in 2013 ! . - .
Link to Article: ?
https://republicofkanata.ca/2022/01/14/breaking-news-from-the-international-common-law-court-of-justice-january-15-2022-gtm-big-pharma-government-church-leaders-face-arrest-as-court-convicts-them-of-genocide-prohibits-injections/ . - .
covid-19genocideinternational common law court of justice
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