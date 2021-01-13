'Don't Tread on US!!!!!!!

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What makes Unify the People different than any other group, organization, or political party is, we have a Solution and that is a Constitution! https://unifythepeople.ca/
To Be Enslaved or To Be Free video
Unify The People is not an organization, a group,
it' s a website with FACTS! To Educate Yourself!
How you are Truly Governed or Enslaved!
Unify The People connects Critical Thinkers, in every Nation (provinces)
We have a Solution to STOP Repeating History
The Sovereigns keep their goals in mind when making decisions.
Sovereigns keep focused on the Problem - NOT ALL THE ISSUES!
Sovereigns understand to FIX the PROBLEM and all these issues were and still are - is for the Globalist's to create more issues - from the Globalist's BNA ACT and Charter of SO- CALLED RIGHTS
The Sovereigns are innovative, creative, and educate a SOLUTION forward.
The Sovereigns make the difference.
Do you want to be part of the greatest document ever created?
I hope so!
How many political parties are there?
How many protest groups are there?
How many distractions are there?
How many controlled opposition groups are there?
How many times have you VOTED the lesser of the Evil?
How many?
TOO MANY!
How many banks are all owned by the same Globalist Regime?
How many times have Undercover Police Globalist's Agents Provocateurs harmed or incited violence?
How many false flag operations have the de-facto government incited?
How many?
TOO MANY!!!
SUCCESS COMES FROM WHAT YOU OFFER, IF YOU OFFER NOTHING YOU WILL END UP WITH NOTHING. YOU WILL END UP WITH THE SAME RESULTS
"PEOPLE ARE NOT YOUR MOST IMPORTANT ASSET. THE RIGHT PEOPLE ARE." ~ JIM COLLINS "
WE have super awesome Sovereigns educating a SOLUTION that understand VOTING is Controlled , So wasted time and effort.!"
The So -Called Canada controls the Sovereign with a so -called BNA Act - they fraudulently spread propaganda it's a Constitution, when actually it is a LIE!
Sovereigns understand they keep spreading Propaganda of the "SO- Called Charter of Rights" which has nothing to do with you having any rights!
So they EDUCATE - - We The PEOPLE create a TRUE CONSTITUTION!
That Protects are UNALIENABLE RIGHTS !
That is the Difference!
Sovereigns understand they The Courts are all Controlled Mechanism! Waste of time , Effort, useless wasted Money on go fund me pages - for court cases to end up with the same results - FAILURE!
Sovereigns understand Petitions are totally useless endeavor!
Sovereigns understand all the Globalist's mainstream Propaganda and even many of Independent media is controlled opposition!
Sovereigns can clearly see these propaganda outlets - BECAUSE they continue to distract you with nonsense to keep you going in circles. With No Solution!
The information we offer is Education ... and our goal is for you to Become Educated to Become Liberated.
It Starts with YOU the Sovereign, we will make the biggest difference to your success and a Future. Your success on Educating a Solution is the first step to end Globalism!
"We're different because we have a Solution, and that is a Constitution".
You may have a cause you are fighting for but if you're NOT offering a Solution.
You are repeating history! George Santayana - said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.
" So why is Unify the People Educating a Solution because we do NOT want you or US to be condemned? "'We're the ONLY ones with a Solution." If you're protesting or holding rallies, the only thing WE can say is,
"Offer the Solution!” Without offering a Solution, you are just repeating history.
"But WE are inviting you to join us in creating a Future of Prosperity, Liberty, Property, Rights and Freedoms!'"
You are offering a Solution that can be duplicated instantly, especially in all protest groups.
Many of the groups have the Sovereigns in THEIR organization. But they are silenced.
"But WE have a Solution to stop Repeating History." you may be able to last a little longer in your current situation but remember this is temporary. Controlled Opposition can only offer issues and distractions, to keep you distracted and going in circle's repeating history.
“No one could make it any clearer than that." THE SOVEREIGNS ARE YOUR BIGGEST ADVANTAGE TO ALL OF OUR SUCCESS So, the questions become:
"What are you doing to attract, train, develop, and retain Sovereigns? How do you get the best Sovereigns on board?" What makes Unify the People different are the Sovereigns are working coast to coast on a Solution.
What makes your protest group different than Unify the People is you are repeating history. The difference begins at the top and if you have leaders who are repeating history is to change the leaders to Sovereign Educators who do not want to be condemned to repeating History.
NEED A SOLUTION AND UP TO A HISTORY CHANGING CHALLENGE? CONTACT HTTPS://UNIFYTHEPEOPLE.CA/