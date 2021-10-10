China Vows Taiwan Reunification w/ "Motherland"; Media Pushes POLExit??? 10/10/21

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This week a compendium of main stream media articles went into a frenzy over "#Polexit." Is this a co-ordinated attempt to shame Poland for ruling that their courts hold authority over the #EU courts?
On Saturday the entirety of Lebanon was plunged into darkness, with the electricity grid shut down completely after the small Mediterranean country's two main power stations reportedly ran out of fuel.
An understandably upset Lithuanian posted a viral thread on Twitter this week describing his country’s draconian medical tyranny Lithuania introduced a #Covid Pass in May. It's called the "Opportunity Pass". The Opportunity Pass allows you the opportunity to participate in society. All of that and much more!
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