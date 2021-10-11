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Η πρωτεΐνη ακίδα είναι πολύ επικίνδυνη, είναι κυτταροτοξική.
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213 views • October 11, 2021
Το παραπάνω απόσπασμα είναι από το Dark Horse Podcast του Bret Weinstein. Στη συζήτηση συμμετέχει και ο Robert Malone, ο δημιουργός της mRNA τεχνολογίας που χρησιμοποιείτε στα “εμβόλια” που επιβάλλονται αυτή τη στιγμή. Σύμφωνα με τα δεδομένα που έχει συλλέξει ο Steve Kirsch αλλά και ο ίδιος ο Malone φτάνουν σε κάποια ανησυχητικά συμπεράσματα. Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι το συγκεκριμένο απόσπασμα είχε φτάσει τα 4+ εκατομμύρια views στο youtube πριν, αναπόφευκτα, το κατεβάσουν.
Ολόκληρο το podcast:
https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/how-to-save-the-world,-in-three-easy:0
Μόνο το απόσπασμα:
https://odysee.com/@DarkHorsePodcastClips:b/spike-protein-is-very-dangerous,-it's:3
Το άρθρο του Steve Kirsch (το αρχικό λινκ δεν είναι ελεύθερα προσβάσιμο αλλά μπορεί να το διαβάσετε εδώ):
1)
https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/06/16/should-you-get-vaccinated/
2)
https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/06/17/should-you-get-vaccinated-chapter-2-stev-kirsh-at-trial-news/
3)
https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/06/18/should-you-get-vaccinated-chapter-3-stev-kirsh/
Gashlight:
https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaslighting_(%CF%88%CF%85%CF%87%CE%BF%CE%BB%CE%BF%CE%B3%CE%AF%CE%B1
)
Ad hominem:
https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ad_hominem
Κυτταροτοξικότητα:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cytotoxicity
Βιοδιανομή:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biodistribution
Ολόκληρο το podcast:
https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/how-to-save-the-world,-in-three-easy:0
Μόνο το απόσπασμα:
https://odysee.com/@DarkHorsePodcastClips:b/spike-protein-is-very-dangerous,-it's:3
Το άρθρο του Steve Kirsch (το αρχικό λινκ δεν είναι ελεύθερα προσβάσιμο αλλά μπορεί να το διαβάσετε εδώ):
1)
https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/06/16/should-you-get-vaccinated/
2)
https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/06/17/should-you-get-vaccinated-chapter-2-stev-kirsh-at-trial-news/
3)
https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/06/18/should-you-get-vaccinated-chapter-3-stev-kirsh/
Gashlight:
https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaslighting_(%CF%88%CF%85%CF%87%CE%BF%CE%BB%CE%BF%CE%B3%CE%AF%CE%B1
)
Ad hominem:
https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ad_hominem
Κυτταροτοξικότητα:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cytotoxicity
Βιοδιανομή:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biodistribution
Keywords
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