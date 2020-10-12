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Tweet Series Day 26 (Oct 12, 2020)
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4 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is #MattGroening. He created the iconic show @TheSimpsons many years ago. Many of their predictions came true which is awesome. Another great adult cartoon is @SouthPark. #MattStone & #TreyParker have walked a fine line over the years on many subjects. I find it interesting in 2000 that they had a show that described the disgusting NAMBLA. There was another episode where #StevenSpielberg shared the spotlight with a TV toddler murderer. It seems like too much of a coincidence? The show never strayed away from controversial topics, and I commend them for it. Their favorite football team is the #DenverBroncos. Their stadium is a Mile High. The question is, how low does the airport go?
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #TreyParker. Trey is the creator of the Adult Cartoon called @SouthPark. He once said that he didn’t party in college. He didn’t drink or do drugs. He said he knew when he got rich, he could party all the time. That is actually a cool message. Work Hard, Get Rich, Work Hard, Play Hard; it sounds like a full life to me. Just remember always drink in moderation. Don’t do too much you can handle. There are many of self-help books and addiction reduction steps you can do to kick your addiction if you have one. Just do the work, and you can find it. I believe in you. Hey Trey, enough with the fart Jokes, grow up sometime this century, even #BenjaminFranklin did. Go ahead write a show about me, I Dare YOU, lol. JK, I actually have a sense of humor unlike others.
Note—Play “Team America: Dicks, Pussies, and Assholes”
https://youtu.be/Gd7mVyOR3wQ ; Be a Dk not an A or a P, Everyone thank Trey Parker & Matt Stone (I just saved your marriage.)
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #TreyParker. Trey is the creator of the Adult Cartoon called @SouthPark. He once said that he didn’t party in college. He didn’t drink or do drugs. He said he knew when he got rich, he could party all the time. That is actually a cool message. Work Hard, Get Rich, Work Hard, Play Hard; it sounds like a full life to me. Just remember always drink in moderation. Don’t do too much you can handle. There are many of self-help books and addiction reduction steps you can do to kick your addiction if you have one. Just do the work, and you can find it. I believe in you. Hey Trey, enough with the fart Jokes, grow up sometime this century, even #BenjaminFranklin did. Go ahead write a show about me, I Dare YOU, lol. JK, I actually have a sense of humor unlike others.
Note—Play “Team America: Dicks, Pussies, and Assholes”
https://youtu.be/Gd7mVyOR3wQ ; Be a Dk not an A or a P, Everyone thank Trey Parker & Matt Stone (I just saved your marriage.)
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