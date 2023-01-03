Create New Account
We will go through legal procedures to protect our rights
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
https://gnews.org/articles/650701

Summary：12/29/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 40: For those who deliberately took photos of our fellow fighters' protests, we will continue to collect evidence and defend our rights through legal proceedings in due course, as these photos may become a tool for the CCP to threaten our fellow fighters' loved ones in China.

