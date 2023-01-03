We will go through legal procedures to protect our rights

https://gnews.org/articles/650701
Summary：12/29/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 40: For those who deliberately took photos of our fellow fighters' protests, we will continue to collect evidence and defend our rights through legal proceedings in due course, as these photos may become a tool for the CCP to threaten our fellow fighters' loved ones in China.
