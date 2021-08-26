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The Latest Citizen Report on The Erie County Dept of Health PA August 26 2021
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60 views • August 26, 2021
Just one citizen report from a perusal of the Erie County Department of Health PA website, on August 26,2021. Of Note: data gathered and posted is ten days old; data gathered is largely charted; no hospitalization data appears, nor do positive cases according to variant, nor do unvaccinated vs vaccinated. Ruth Ann Scanzillo, Erie PA private citizen moderating reporter
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