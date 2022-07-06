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https://gnews.org/post/plxi8ccc
07/05/2022 Nine News Australia: The Reserve Bank of Australia has decided to increase the official cash rate by half a percent to 1.35% now. These are basically the most aggressive interest rate hikes that we’ve now seen since the early 1990s. And by Christmas, we would expect another full regulation hike to 2.35%