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End Of History 2020
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51 views • September 11, 2020
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Sources:
---------------------------

Bl@cks commit a grossly disproportionate amount of EVERY kind of violent crime.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/tables/table-43
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/topic-pages/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-3.xls

"Despite making up just 13% 0f the p0pulation, bl@cks committed half of homicides in the United States for nearly 30 years."
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/htus8008.pdf
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2013/crime-in-the-u.s.-2013/offenses-known-to-law-enforcement/expanded-homicide/expanded_homicide_data_table_6_murder_race_and_sex_of_vicitm_by_race_and_sex_of_offender_2013.xls
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2015/11/28/5-devastating-facts-black-black-crime/

There were over 1000 victims of anti-white hate crimes in 2018.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/hate-crime/2018/topic-pages/victims

Bl@cks commit hate crimes at a higher rate than any other racial group in America.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/hate-crime/2018/topic-pages/offenders
https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/IPE120218

Bl@cks & Hispanics commit a disproportionate amount of murder, rape, robbery, & assault.
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/fdluc09.pdf

Hispanics commit over 6 times the amount of violent felonies per capita than non-hispanic whites.
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/ascii/vfluc.txt
https://www.census.gov/prod/2001pubs/mso01-wp.pdf
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2015/07/hispanics_in_the_us_are_more_violent_than_nonhispanic_whites.html

Bl@cks commit homicide at nearly eight times the rate of whites and Hispanics combined.
https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/police-shootings-and-race-9080.html

In New York, where bl@cks make up 23% of the city’s population, bl@cks commit three-quarters of all shootings and 70% of all robberies
http://www.nyc.gov/html/nypd/downloads/pdf/analysis_and_planning/enforcement_report_year_end_2014.pdf
https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/police-shootings-and-race-9080.html
"Bl@ck People (mostly men) commit a grossly disproportionate amount of crime."
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/topic-pages/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-3.xls
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2012/crime-in-the-u.s.-2012/offenses-known-to-law-enforcement/expanded-homicide/expanded_homicide_data_table_3_murder_offenders_by_age_sex_and_race_2012.xls

In America’s 75 largest counties, bl@cks constituted 62% of all robbery defendants in 2009, 57% of all murder defendants, and 45% of all assault defendants - but only 15% of the population in those counties.
https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/police-shootings-and-race-9080.html
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/fdluc09.pdf
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/fdluc02.pdf

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