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THE STORY OF YOUR ENSLAVEMENT (IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THIS YOU NEED TO WATCH THIS)
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432 views • May 01, 2021
Stefan Molyneux has been banned from all mainstream cult-owned platforms, and wikipedia (fake-pedia) has branded him a 'conspiracy theorist', which actually means he's speaking the truth. The most valuable crop is humans. Control of humans is the most valuable ability. "Human Resources".
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