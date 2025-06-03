How Can You Stand Firm When Heaven and Earth Shake?

Join Pastor Roderick Webster in this powerful devotional as he unpacks Hebrews 12:25–29 and shares his firsthand account of the 1974 Leeward Islands earthquake. Discover how, in a world where buildings crumble and nations tremble—whether from natural disasters, geopolitical upheavals (like Russia and Ukraine), or unexpected life storms—only eternal values remain unshaken. In this message, you’ll learn:





A Personal Earthquake Testimony: Pastor Roderick recounts the October 8, 1974 quake on the island of Antigua, illustrating how quickly everything we trust in this world can fall apart.





Biblical Foundations for Stability: Explore Hebrews 12:25–29’s promise of unmovable “things that cannot be shaken” and 2 Peter 3:10–11’s call to live a life marked by godliness instead of being consumed by temporal pursuits.





Jesus’ Parable of the Wise vs. Foolish Builders: Reflect on Matthew 7:24–29 to see why building your life on the solid rock of Christ means you won’t collapse when the storms of life hit.





Four Unshakeable Truths: Learn the four “eternal” investments you must be making—values that will outlast every crisis, every tornado, every shake.





Whether you’re facing financial uncertainty, family crises, or global unrest, this devotional will encourage you to root your faith in things that last forever. If you’re looking for practical, Scripture-driven insight on finding peace when everything around you is unstable, this video is for you.





Relevant Scriptures & Points Covered:

Hebrews 12:25–29 on the “shaking” that refines and reveals what endures forever.

2 Peter 3:10–11 on the coming Day of the Lord and the call to holy living.

Matthew 7:24–29 comparing the wise builder (rock) vs. the foolish builder (sand).





