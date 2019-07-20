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2019 USA Program Creating Gender Inclusive Schools
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25 views • July 20, 2019
2019 USA Program Creating Gender Inclusive Schools
normalizing perversion and population control
One more reason to home school
source
The National Intel Report with John Stadtmiller, June 12, 2019 Hour 1 and 2
edited to make shorter
http://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/the-national-intel-report-with-john-stadtmiller-june-12-2019-hour-1/
http://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/the-national-intel-report-with-john-stadtmiller-june-12-2019-hour-2/
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
normalizing perversion and population control
One more reason to home school
source
The National Intel Report with John Stadtmiller, June 12, 2019 Hour 1 and 2
edited to make shorter
http://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/the-national-intel-report-with-john-stadtmiller-june-12-2019-hour-1/
http://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/the-national-intel-report-with-john-stadtmiller-june-12-2019-hour-2/
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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