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Voting Machines Are Designed To Create Systemic Fraud, Grandma Stops Scumbag Thief & Karen Song
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50 views • February 02, 2022
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Sources used in video:
We knew this already but good to hear anyway - https://www.thestandardsc.org/jay-greenberg/judge-releases-dominion-audit-report-system-designed-to-create-systemic-fraud/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's hard to get dumber than this - https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2022/01/31/update-whoopi-claims-holocaust-isnt-about-race-just-two?ref_src=aimlessnews
Grandma don't take no shit - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488265935672643585?ref_src=aimlessnews
You have to pay for those trillions spent somehow - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/buttigieg-usher-speed-camera-nightmare-across-us?ref_src=aimlessnews
Liars and misinformation, they changed the headline from 'effective' to 'antiviral effect' - https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-japan-kowa/corrected-japans-kowa-says-ivermectin-showed-antiviral-effect-against-omicron-in-research-idUSL1N2UB0AV?ref_src=aimlessnews
There are other photos of Newsome - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488352026887016452?ref_src=aimlessnews
Newsome is a liar - https://twitter.com/fadde/status/1488000576403111936?ref_src=aimlessnews
Airline says mask will become permanent - https://summit.news/2022/01/31/masks-on-planes-to-become-permanent-like-anti-terror-rules/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Let's reverse this and announce citizens can shoot the mayor - https://newspunch.com/german-mayor-issues-order-to-shoot-vaccine-critics/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's time we become ungovernable - https://www.dailywire.com/news/dhs-cancels-deportation-request-for-illegal-immigrant-hit-and-run-driver-who-killed-teenager?ref_src=aimlessnews
Looks like another talking head going down - https://deadline.com/2022/01/rachel-maddow-to-take-hiatus-1234923178/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Excellence is the enemy, no more grades - https://patriotoutlook.com/professors-make-their-case-for-ending-grades?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another psycho teacher outing herself, good luck with your next job - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488318523596099587?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bear gets hit in the nuts after breaking chain - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kjY9sKdHlY
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1488232534924095490?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Now That's What I Call A Karen, from Blake & James - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wHsRlJgD3f0P/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
We knew this already but good to hear anyway - https://www.thestandardsc.org/jay-greenberg/judge-releases-dominion-audit-report-system-designed-to-create-systemic-fraud/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's hard to get dumber than this - https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2022/01/31/update-whoopi-claims-holocaust-isnt-about-race-just-two?ref_src=aimlessnews
Grandma don't take no shit - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488265935672643585?ref_src=aimlessnews
You have to pay for those trillions spent somehow - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/buttigieg-usher-speed-camera-nightmare-across-us?ref_src=aimlessnews
Liars and misinformation, they changed the headline from 'effective' to 'antiviral effect' - https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-japan-kowa/corrected-japans-kowa-says-ivermectin-showed-antiviral-effect-against-omicron-in-research-idUSL1N2UB0AV?ref_src=aimlessnews
There are other photos of Newsome - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488352026887016452?ref_src=aimlessnews
Newsome is a liar - https://twitter.com/fadde/status/1488000576403111936?ref_src=aimlessnews
Airline says mask will become permanent - https://summit.news/2022/01/31/masks-on-planes-to-become-permanent-like-anti-terror-rules/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Let's reverse this and announce citizens can shoot the mayor - https://newspunch.com/german-mayor-issues-order-to-shoot-vaccine-critics/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's time we become ungovernable - https://www.dailywire.com/news/dhs-cancels-deportation-request-for-illegal-immigrant-hit-and-run-driver-who-killed-teenager?ref_src=aimlessnews
Looks like another talking head going down - https://deadline.com/2022/01/rachel-maddow-to-take-hiatus-1234923178/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Excellence is the enemy, no more grades - https://patriotoutlook.com/professors-make-their-case-for-ending-grades?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another psycho teacher outing herself, good luck with your next job - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488318523596099587?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bear gets hit in the nuts after breaking chain - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kjY9sKdHlY
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1488232534924095490?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Now That's What I Call A Karen, from Blake & James - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wHsRlJgD3f0P/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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