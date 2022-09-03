"I'm Filled with Such HOPE Right Now." from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/im-filled-with-such-hope-right-now-the-wrap-ep-283/
As we fight to shed the current ideology that the government knows what’s best for its people, Del reflects on a Canadian judge’s revolutionary statement from his ruling in a parental dispute over vaccinating their child.
#AlexPazaratz #ParentalControl #TheWrap
POSTED: September 2, 2022