BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christians Unknowingly Invite Demons Through Sin or Generational Bondage - Joshua Lewis
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
27 views • 1 day ago


Demonic oppression and possession are terms Christians may use frequently, but probably don’t fully understand. Joshua Lewis is the president and host of The Remnant Radio, and he is well-versed in the subject of deliverance from demonic attacks. He explains that anyone, even Christians, can leave the door open to demonic ambushes if they engage in any sinful activity. The Bible warns us to abstain from sins that will give the Devil a foothold, or a “space” in our lives (Ephesians 4:26-30). Joshua reminds us that we don’t have to spend our time wondering what mysterious sin we may have committed that opened the door to the demonic realm, but ask Jesus, and He will reveal it to you. Generational sin could also be a reason for demonic attack. Stand firm against the Devil’s attacks, repent, and give your life to Christ.



TAKEAWAYS


The fiery darts of the enemy won’t penetrate and destroy those who are strong in Christ


The whole world currently lies under the power of the Devil and his evil plans (1 John 5:19)


We are “demonized” through sin, however repentance is directly connected to freedom from demonic activity


Do not partake in activities that are explicitly condemned in Scripture (1 Corinthians 10:20-21)



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/426LYCw

Remnant Radio video: https://bit.ly/4p7ceXi

Topos Meaning: https://www.ministryvoice.com/topos-in-greek/


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOSHUA LEWIS

Website: https://www.theremnantradio.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRemnantRadio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theremnantradio/

X: https://x.com/theremnantradio

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRemnantRadio


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #joshualewis #demonization #death #darwinism #blm ​​#demonpossession #possession #possessed #demonpossessed #demons #pegangods #demonic #demon #demonslave #halloween #satanicritual #exorcist #darkart #horrorphotography #demonspirit #sacrifice #satanicworshippers #oppression #racism #blacklivesmatter #killers #injustice #feminist #lies


Keywords
biblejesuschristiandemonssatanicdemonichorroroppressionexorcisthalloweenpossessedtina griffincounter culture mom showgenerational sinjoshua lewis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy