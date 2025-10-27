Christians Unknowingly Invite Demons Through Sin or Generational Bondage - Joshua Lewis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demonic oppression and possession are terms Christians may use frequently, but probably don’t fully understand. Joshua Lewis is the president and host of The Remnant Radio, and he is well-versed in the subject of deliverance from demonic attacks. He explains that anyone, even Christians, can leave the door open to demonic ambushes if they engage in any sinful activity. The Bible warns us to abstain from sins that will give the Devil a foothold, or a “space” in our lives (Ephesians 4:26-30). Joshua reminds us that we don’t have to spend our time wondering what mysterious sin we may have committed that opened the door to the demonic realm, but ask Jesus, and He will reveal it to you. Generational sin could also be a reason for demonic attack. Stand firm against the Devil’s attacks, repent, and give your life to Christ.
TAKEAWAYS
The fiery darts of the enemy won’t penetrate and destroy those who are strong in Christ
The whole world currently lies under the power of the Devil and his evil plans (1 John 5:19)
We are “demonized” through sin, however repentance is directly connected to freedom from demonic activity
Do not partake in activities that are explicitly condemned in Scripture (1 Corinthians 10:20-21)
