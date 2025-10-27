Christians Unknowingly Invite Demons Through Sin or Generational Bondage - Joshua Lewis





Demonic oppression and possession are terms Christians may use frequently, but probably don’t fully understand. Joshua Lewis is the president and host of The Remnant Radio, and he is well-versed in the subject of deliverance from demonic attacks. He explains that anyone, even Christians, can leave the door open to demonic ambushes if they engage in any sinful activity. The Bible warns us to abstain from sins that will give the Devil a foothold, or a “space” in our lives (Ephesians 4:26-30). Joshua reminds us that we don’t have to spend our time wondering what mysterious sin we may have committed that opened the door to the demonic realm, but ask Jesus, and He will reveal it to you. Generational sin could also be a reason for demonic attack. Stand firm against the Devil’s attacks, repent, and give your life to Christ.









TAKEAWAYS





The fiery darts of the enemy won’t penetrate and destroy those who are strong in Christ





The whole world currently lies under the power of the Devil and his evil plans (1 John 5:19)





We are “demonized” through sin, however repentance is directly connected to freedom from demonic activity





Do not partake in activities that are explicitly condemned in Scripture (1 Corinthians 10:20-21)









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/426LYCw

Remnant Radio video: https://bit.ly/4p7ceXi

Topos Meaning: https://www.ministryvoice.com/topos-in-greek/





🔗 CONNECT WITH JOSHUA LEWIS

Website: https://www.theremnantradio.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRemnantRadio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theremnantradio/

X: https://x.com/theremnantradio

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRemnantRadio





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #joshualewis #demonization #death #darwinism #blm ​​#demonpossession #possession #possessed #demonpossessed #demons #pegangods #demonic #demon #demonslave #halloween #satanicritual #exorcist #darkart #horrorphotography #demonspirit #sacrifice #satanicworshippers #oppression #racism #blacklivesmatter #killers #injustice #feminist #lies



