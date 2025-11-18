BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Response to John17apologetics: John 1:11-13 & the Order of Salvation - Calvinism vs Arminianism
Str8Bible
Str8Bible
Premieres 11/26/25, 12:30 AM

This is my continued response to Nick Craig's series against Calvinism, focusing on John 1:11-13 and the order of salvation. Nick argues that verse 12 shows people receiving Christ and then gaining the right to become children of God in real time. However, I believe verse 13 provides crucial context that he's overlooking.


In this video, I examine:

- The complete timeline of John 1:11-13, not stopping at verse 12

- How verse 13 explains who the people in verse 12 actually are

- The relationship between receiving Christ and being born of God

- Whether the new birth precedes or follows faith

- How John 3:3-5 connects to this passage about seeing and entering the kingdom


🔗 LINKS:

Nick's Series (John17apologetics): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL25L9RNJku6dZEfbF57Ee4Qm0A6rO7zfM&si=mwOFMxm7YUzQkRzC

John17apologetics Channel: https://youtube.com/@john17apologetics

Original X Debate: https://x.com/natkra901/status/1970844011394191695?s=20

My Website: https://Str8Bible.com



Scripture References:

John 1:11-13, John 3:3-5, Ephesians 1:4-5

Keywords
theologypredestinationcalvinismbiblestudyarminianismbiblicalelectionunconditionalelectionchristiandebateorderofsalvation
