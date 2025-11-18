Response to John17apologetics: John 1:11-13 & the Order of Salvation - Calvinism vs Arminianism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my continued response to Nick Craig's series against Calvinism, focusing on John 1:11-13 and the order of salvation. Nick argues that verse 12 shows people receiving Christ and then gaining the right to become children of God in real time. However, I believe verse 13 provides crucial context that he's overlooking.
In this video, I examine:
- The complete timeline of John 1:11-13, not stopping at verse 12
- How verse 13 explains who the people in verse 12 actually are
- The relationship between receiving Christ and being born of God
- Whether the new birth precedes or follows faith
- How John 3:3-5 connects to this passage about seeing and entering the kingdom
🔗 LINKS:
Nick's Series (John17apologetics): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL25L9RNJku6dZEfbF57Ee4Qm0A6rO7zfM&si=mwOFMxm7YUzQkRzC
John17apologetics Channel: https://youtube.com/@john17apologetics
Original X Debate: https://x.com/natkra901/status/1970844011394191695?s=20
My Website: https://Str8Bible.com
Scripture References:
John 1:11-13, John 3:3-5, Ephesians 1:4-5