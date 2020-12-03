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PROPHETIC SIGNS DEC 2, 2020 - DON'T TRUST THE MEDIA AND POLITICIANS
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22 views • December 03, 2020
Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist …. Iran parliament pushes bill to end UN nuclear inspections after scientist's killing …. 8 predictions for the world in 2030 …. You can’t trust the media and politicians
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