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UK Column News - 13th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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203 views • November 14, 2020
UK Column News - 13th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/yVwkMUZU7GY
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:22 - the Mass Testing Drives Lockdowns
Sources:
********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/dQCj3
Elon Musk Tweet: - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1327125840040169472
ONS Covid Deaths Week 44: - https://archive.vn/4R6CH
BBC Newspaper Headlines: - https://archive.vn/J8Hwy
09:43 - Lockdown Suicide Rates
Sources:
********
Samaritan's Response: -
https://www.samaritans.org/news/samaritans-responds-ncish-new-suicide-figures-england/
NCISH Report: - http://documents.manchester.ac.uk/display.aspx?DocID=51861
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/xg93A
16:36 - U.S. Lockdown Dynamic
Sources:
********
CNBC Article: - https://archive.is/7xDYt
Minnpost Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20200401232542/https://www.minnpost.com/health/2020/03/from-gates-to-osterholm-the-coronavirus-was-actually-expected/
BMGF Funding: -
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2020/04/INV-017069
NYState Announcement: -
https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-restaurants-bars-other-sla-licensed-entities-must-close-person-service
22:35 - Government Assuming Powers They Don't Have
Sources:
********
Planet Normal Podcast (Lord Sumptions): -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3tUjps3KQo
30:12 - Is The U.S. Election Over?
Sources:
********
MSN Article: - https://archive.is/8JF3g
Fox News Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201112211641/https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pennsylvania-court-secretary-of-state-changed-deadline
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/11/13/giuliani-revealed-evidence-in-election-fraud-cases-in-michigan-and-pennsylvania/
TownHall Article: -
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/11/12/vote-audit-in-iowa-back-out-fraud-republican-takes-the-lead-n2579994
37:21 - Ambassador Obama?
Sources:
********
Express Article: - https://archive.is/x6TZ9
41:49 - What If Trump Refuses To Concede?
Sources:
********
Independent Article: - https://archive.is/YpMgR
Newsweek Article: - https://archive.is/mOZCq
Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/7tUG1
Guardian Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201106171816/https://amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/08/nancy-pelosi-donald-trump-25th-amendment-removal
45:46 - Dominic Cummings Sacked?
Sources:
********
Peston Article: - https://archive.is/ybGOv
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/brexit-deal-not-done
Rusty Firman Interview With Nigel Farage: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRfhg8LUz9A
Mike Pompeo Statement: -
https://www.state.gov/secretary-michael-r-pompeo-at-a-press-availability-16/
PESCO Timeline: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/eu-military-unification
PESCO Projects List: - https://pesco.europa.eu/
David Ellis Report: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlC3LpPezQ4
55:18 - COVID 19 Dress Rehearsal For Climate Change Policy
Sources:
********
Green Horizon Summit: -
https://www.weforum.org/events/green-horizon-summit-the-pivotal-role-of-finance-2020/sessions/beyond-the-green-horizon-focus-on-practitioners
Taskforce For Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets Report: - https://www.iif.com/Portals/1/Files/TSVCM_Consultation_Document.pdf
Building A Private Finance System For Net Zero Report: - https://www.ukcop26.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/COP26-Private-Finance-Hub-Strategy_Nov-2020v4.1.pdf
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/yVwkMUZU7GY
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:22 - the Mass Testing Drives Lockdowns
Sources:
********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/dQCj3
Elon Musk Tweet: - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1327125840040169472
ONS Covid Deaths Week 44: - https://archive.vn/4R6CH
BBC Newspaper Headlines: - https://archive.vn/J8Hwy
09:43 - Lockdown Suicide Rates
Sources:
********
Samaritan's Response: -
https://www.samaritans.org/news/samaritans-responds-ncish-new-suicide-figures-england/
NCISH Report: - http://documents.manchester.ac.uk/display.aspx?DocID=51861
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/xg93A
16:36 - U.S. Lockdown Dynamic
Sources:
********
CNBC Article: - https://archive.is/7xDYt
Minnpost Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20200401232542/https://www.minnpost.com/health/2020/03/from-gates-to-osterholm-the-coronavirus-was-actually-expected/
BMGF Funding: -
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2020/04/INV-017069
NYState Announcement: -
https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-restaurants-bars-other-sla-licensed-entities-must-close-person-service
22:35 - Government Assuming Powers They Don't Have
Sources:
********
Planet Normal Podcast (Lord Sumptions): -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3tUjps3KQo
30:12 - Is The U.S. Election Over?
Sources:
********
MSN Article: - https://archive.is/8JF3g
Fox News Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201112211641/https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pennsylvania-court-secretary-of-state-changed-deadline
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/11/13/giuliani-revealed-evidence-in-election-fraud-cases-in-michigan-and-pennsylvania/
TownHall Article: -
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/11/12/vote-audit-in-iowa-back-out-fraud-republican-takes-the-lead-n2579994
37:21 - Ambassador Obama?
Sources:
********
Express Article: - https://archive.is/x6TZ9
41:49 - What If Trump Refuses To Concede?
Sources:
********
Independent Article: - https://archive.is/YpMgR
Newsweek Article: - https://archive.is/mOZCq
Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/7tUG1
Guardian Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201106171816/https://amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/08/nancy-pelosi-donald-trump-25th-amendment-removal
45:46 - Dominic Cummings Sacked?
Sources:
********
Peston Article: - https://archive.is/ybGOv
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/brexit-deal-not-done
Rusty Firman Interview With Nigel Farage: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRfhg8LUz9A
Mike Pompeo Statement: -
https://www.state.gov/secretary-michael-r-pompeo-at-a-press-availability-16/
PESCO Timeline: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/eu-military-unification
PESCO Projects List: - https://pesco.europa.eu/
David Ellis Report: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlC3LpPezQ4
55:18 - COVID 19 Dress Rehearsal For Climate Change Policy
Sources:
********
Green Horizon Summit: -
https://www.weforum.org/events/green-horizon-summit-the-pivotal-role-of-finance-2020/sessions/beyond-the-green-horizon-focus-on-practitioners
Taskforce For Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets Report: - https://www.iif.com/Portals/1/Files/TSVCM_Consultation_Document.pdf
Building A Private Finance System For Net Zero Report: - https://www.ukcop26.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/COP26-Private-Finance-Hub-Strategy_Nov-2020v4.1.pdf
Keywords
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