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UK Column News - 13th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 13th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/yVwkMUZU7GY

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.


00:22 - the Mass Testing Drives Lockdowns

Sources:
********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/dQCj3

Elon Musk Tweet: - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1327125840040169472

ONS Covid Deaths Week 44: - https://archive.vn/4R6CH

BBC Newspaper Headlines: - https://archive.vn/J8Hwy





09:43 - Lockdown Suicide Rates

Sources:
********

Samaritan's Response: -
https://www.samaritans.org/news/samaritans-responds-ncish-new-suicide-figures-england/

NCISH Report: - http://documents.manchester.ac.uk/display.aspx?DocID=51861

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/xg93A




16:36 - U.S. Lockdown Dynamic

Sources:
********

CNBC Article: - https://archive.is/7xDYt

Minnpost Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20200401232542/https://www.minnpost.com/health/2020/03/from-gates-to-osterholm-the-coronavirus-was-actually-expected/

BMGF Funding: -
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2020/04/INV-017069

NYState Announcement: -
https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-restaurants-bars-other-sla-licensed-entities-must-close-person-service





22:35 - Government Assuming Powers They Don't Have


Sources:
********

Planet Normal Podcast (Lord Sumptions): -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3tUjps3KQo


30:12 - Is The U.S. Election Over?


Sources:
********

MSN Article: - https://archive.is/8JF3g

Fox News Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201112211641/https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pennsylvania-court-secretary-of-state-changed-deadline

21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/11/13/giuliani-revealed-evidence-in-election-fraud-cases-in-michigan-and-pennsylvania/

TownHall Article: -
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/11/12/vote-audit-in-iowa-back-out-fraud-republican-takes-the-lead-n2579994





37:21 - Ambassador Obama?


Sources:
********

Express Article: - https://archive.is/x6TZ9





41:49 - What If Trump Refuses To Concede?


Sources:
********

Independent Article: - https://archive.is/YpMgR

Newsweek Article: - https://archive.is/mOZCq

Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/7tUG1

Guardian Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201106171816/https://amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/08/nancy-pelosi-donald-trump-25th-amendment-removal





45:46 - Dominic Cummings Sacked?

Sources:
********

Peston Article: - https://archive.is/ybGOv

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/brexit-deal-not-done

Rusty Firman Interview With Nigel Farage: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRfhg8LUz9A

Mike Pompeo Statement: -
https://www.state.gov/secretary-michael-r-pompeo-at-a-press-availability-16/

PESCO Timeline: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/eu-military-unification

PESCO Projects List: - https://pesco.europa.eu/

David Ellis Report: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlC3LpPezQ4





55:18 - COVID 19 Dress Rehearsal For Climate Change Policy

Sources:
********

Green Horizon Summit: -
https://www.weforum.org/events/green-horizon-summit-the-pivotal-role-of-finance-2020/sessions/beyond-the-green-horizon-focus-on-practitioners

Taskforce For Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets Report: - https://www.iif.com/Portals/1/Files/TSVCM_Consultation_Document.pdf

Building A Private Finance System For Net Zero Report: - https://www.ukcop26.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/COP26-Private-Finance-Hub-Strategy_Nov-2020v4.1.pdf
Keywords
obamafraudsuicideselon muskbill gatescummingsus electionambassadorpescocoronaviruslord sumptionsamaritansover-reachgreen horizon
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