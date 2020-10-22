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Situation: Critical!
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13 views • October 22, 2020
The situation is critical!! Today there are divisive ideologies prevalent in our society that are deeply affecting our social fabric. These insidious ideologies are generating division through racism, fear, guilt, anger, victimhood, and hatred under the guise of inclusivity, equality, justice, and fairness. We will be looking at Critical Theories, Identity Politics, Power Structures, Privilege, and Postmodernism. Our goal is to arrive at a rational way of approaching the principles of inclusivity, equality, justice, and fairness in a way that bridges the divide and effectively integrates these principles in a meaningful way into our society. How do we create lasting Peace, Cooperation, Solidarity, Inclusivity, Equality, Justice, and Fairness?
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Follow us or connect with us on:
Website: http://phenomenosophy.com
Minds: https://minds.com/phenomenosophy
Facebook: https://facebook.com/phenomenosophy
Locals: https://phenomenosophy.locals.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/phenomenosophy
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/phenomenosophy
YouTube: http://pax.io/youtube
Daily Motion: http://pax.io/daily
BitChute: http://pax.io/bitchute
Rumble: http://pax.io/rumble
Twitch: http://pax.io/twitch
DLive: http://pax.io/dlive
Discord: http://pax.io/discord
Telegram: https://t.me/phenomenosophy
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@phenomenosophy
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