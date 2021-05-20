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Orchestrated Attack FAIL, MSM and government attack the Unvaccinated a report by, Hugo Talks
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110 views • May 20, 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/v/V9HJsL
MSM and government attack upon anti vaxxers.
It just proves they are getting so desperate, the hard sell Jab is not working. Perhaps it is the government and the MSM behind these failed attacks. However, I also think it is possible those who that have fallen for the fraud and accepted the jab have finally realised it was a bad decision and now they are 'stuck with it' (sorry about the pun), they have learnt, the jab cannot be reversed.
The truth is this is a trial mrna vaccine which we are told runs until Feb 2023. Some people may have been cautious and waited to see some results before committing as a result they are being abused and that is not acceptable.
MSM and government attack upon anti vaxxers.
It just proves they are getting so desperate, the hard sell Jab is not working. Perhaps it is the government and the MSM behind these failed attacks. However, I also think it is possible those who that have fallen for the fraud and accepted the jab have finally realised it was a bad decision and now they are 'stuck with it' (sorry about the pun), they have learnt, the jab cannot be reversed.
The truth is this is a trial mrna vaccine which we are told runs until Feb 2023. Some people may have been cautious and waited to see some results before committing as a result they are being abused and that is not acceptable.
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