SUGAR, NOT GENES: THE HIDDEN DRIVER OF CHRONIC DISEASE?

The narrative surrounding the chronic disease epidemic in the US is shifting, as a recent study exposed how environmental factors play a larger part in aging and mortality than genetics do. Most importantly, the effects of early introduction to sugar as an infant on the immune system, contradictory to the USDA’s recommended baby formulas which are loaded with harmful sugars.