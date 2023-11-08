To Walk The Ancient Path

Does the path you are on match up with who you are? Music by Send Rain The four progress points on The Ancient Path. Col 1:10 That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God; Col 1:11 Strengthened with all might, according to his glorious power, unto all patience and long suffering with joyfulness; Col 1:12 Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: In this scripture Paul gives us 4 progress points that we need to check off along the way. Walk worthy of The Lord; As we have discussed many times you are ether in fellowship with God or you are not, you can't make any progress until that is fixed? That comment :Unto all pleasing” means every aspect of your life, no closed doors? Being fruitful in every good work; Fruits in your life, drawing closer to God everyday? Your witness, your ministry? Prayer life? Increasing in the knowledge of God; Church, daily Bible reading, good books, and good videos? Strengthened with all might; Are you on the fight or ready to give up? How is your patience towards others, how is your long suffering are you kind to others, is your temper under control? And Last are you thankful; for everything in your life, are you content? What is the end of all these fruits, an inheritance beyond your wildest imagination? 1Co 2:9 But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. Think about this, in Heaven no one will ever irritate you again, no one will ever hurt your feelings. What we are learning now it how to live in Heaven for eternity? Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected] Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943

