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“Keep Your Mouth Shut!” Army Vets Tell All About Their Alien Encounter In The Middle East
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306 views • May 22, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports,Three former US Army cavalrymen have bravely come forward and described that they saw a UFO in the Middle East at a military base in the Sinai Peninsula in 2014. They complained to officials about it and were told to “keep your mouth shut!”
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