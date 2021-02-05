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Bezos Resigns: Read Between the Lines
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1072 views • February 05, 2021
As Jeff Bezos shocks the world by resigning his position as CEO at Amazon.com, most people think he's retiring. He's doing no such thing. Instead, he's looking to amass even more power by becoming a latterday "railroad baron" by cornering the market on commercial satellite delivery. As we transition from an industrial economy to a post-industrial economy, the new trade lanes will be up in space with those satellites controlling more and more of our day to day lives. If Bezos ends up controlling satellite delivery systems with his company Blue Origin, he will acquire more power than Amazon.com ever gave him.
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@Daniel Natal
#JeffBezos #Amazon #BlueOrigin
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
https://mewe.com/p/thenewamerican
https://rumble.com/c/c-326765
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
@Daniel Natal
#JeffBezos #Amazon #BlueOrigin
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