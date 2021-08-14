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HOW LONG BEFORE THE AI TAKES OVER AND EXTERMINATES HUMANITY? IS IT HAPPENING NOW?
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134 views • August 14, 2021
The origins of artificial intelligence and Skynet. What does artificial intelligence really mean? What if you woke up in a machine? What if you had abilities and brain power way beyond any human? What could happen if the machine escaped the lab? What if AI able to think faster than the speed of light escaped the lab? What then? What if man who made it was now in the way of the AI machine? What if it assimilates and infiltrates by the millions? How long before the AI takes over and exterminates humanity? Will you be part of the solution? What if the machines want to experience life as a human and we are in the way? What could it do? It is important to understand that nothing is as it seems.
Source: Alien.Wars
Source: Alien.Wars
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