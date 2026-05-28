Spencer Pratt as Indiana Jones AI Video -- How it Was Made (Director's Cut)

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Here is what went into making a semi viral AI video, hey Spencer PRATT as Indiana Jones video satirizing Los Angeles, politics, and the stench and decay left by the blue team and mayor, Karen Bass. I'm explaining some of the jokes, and what it took to create, and giving tips for any AI creators that want to attempt the same. #AIcreation #spencerpratt #LAmayor