© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Right Wingers Fight Police In Salem Oregon
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
1841 views • December 22, 2020
This event could have been better planned, and participants could have behaved better, but people have had enough! The corrupt Oregon government refuses to lift the covid lockdowns, barred the public from entering the Capitol building in Salem, and would not allow anyone to attend the legislative gathering. The public has the right to PEACEFULLY attend when the legislature is in session. The government does not have the right to do whatever they want, and behave like tyrants. They work for the PEOPLE! If the government lifted the tyrannical covid lockdowns, people would stop protesting!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.