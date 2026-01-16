© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Arrival of "The Singularity" ?
Get Hold of This and take it before the Throne!
Our cultural and societal destabilation - AND OUR HOPE!
Resources Referenced in this video:
Elon: 2026 "Feels Like The Future" & this Changes Everything
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UVp90cfDs4
Scientists at CERN Discovered a Hidden Layer Beneath Reality (And It Won’t Disappear)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y_Yi5Ks3k4
UFO PYRAMID IN JAPAN LINKED TO GREAT PYRAMID IN EGYPT - FUNCTION OF PYRAMID KUROMANTA: EPISODE 180
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hh-3P4Zy9Fo
Bonus
No One Understands What Elon Just Said About 2026
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Sz9jxfpWXY
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ArrivalOfSingularityHOPE.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com