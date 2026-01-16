The Arrival of "The Singularity" ?





Get Hold of This and take it before the Throne!





Our cultural and societal destabilation - AND OUR HOPE!





Resources Referenced in this video:





Elon: 2026 "Feels Like The Future" & this Changes Everything

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UVp90cfDs4





Scientists at CERN Discovered a Hidden Layer Beneath Reality (And It Won’t Disappear)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y_Yi5Ks3k4





UFO PYRAMID IN JAPAN LINKED TO GREAT PYRAMID IN EGYPT - FUNCTION OF PYRAMID KUROMANTA: EPISODE 180

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hh-3P4Zy9Fo





Bonus

No One Understands What Elon Just Said About 2026

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Sz9jxfpWXY





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ArrivalOfSingularityHOPE.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com