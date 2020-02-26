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Carroll Quigley Interview: Explains WHY You Must Read The 1st Edition
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53 views • February 26, 2020
This ia a very rare interview of author and professor Carroll Quigley and an interview (((they))) don't want you to hear. He explains WHY You Must Read The "REAL" 1st Edition of his 1966 book (with yellow page edges), Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time by Carroll Quigley.
Explains why (((they))) refused to print his book and after he did print it, (((they))) destroyed the printing plates of the first half of the book because of the information it it. This is WHY you must find the yellow edged 1966 copy of his book to read about the truth of what's going on today.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Explains why (((they))) refused to print his book and after he did print it, (((they))) destroyed the printing plates of the first half of the book because of the information it it. This is WHY you must find the yellow edged 1966 copy of his book to read about the truth of what's going on today.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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