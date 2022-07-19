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EDGAR CAYCE PREDICTED RUSSIA WOULD SAVE HUMANITY~!
Andrew Zebrun III
Andrew Zebrun III
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RUSSIA BURNS BABYLON~! THE END OF THE CABAL, BABYLON HAS FALLEN~! EDGAR CAYCE PREDICTED RUSSIA WOULD SAVE HUMANITY~!In Russia, in the Kaluga region, a replica of the Tower of Babel was burned. According to biblical tradition, the Tower of Babel is mankind's first attempt to build a world empire that would unite all the peoples and nations that inhabited the earth. It is mankind's first attempt to challenge God and take His place. It was God Himself who destroyed the tower. The fact that Russia has just now decided to burn a replica of the Tower of Babel has a clear symbolic meaning. Russia is telling the lords of the Kabbalah that their "dream" of building a world government has finally gone up in smoke. Russia is letting the whole world know that the New World Order is defeated. https://truthsocial.com/@RealVincentK...

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