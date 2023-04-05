www.scabelum.com

Luis de Miguel entrevista a Nadiya Popel, ella es médico de Familia, ella trabaja en el Hospital General Mateu Orfila en Menorca, exactamente medicina de urgencias.
Hablaran de aminoácidos y su función en la inmunidad humana.
También charlaremos con Ana, ella lleva un canal de salseo y noticias del corazón, pero a raíz de la docuserie de Rocío Carrasco tocamos también asuntos sociales, también estará la escritora Consuelo García del Cid
(4 abril 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.