Globalist Food Armageddon Part 3, Deconstruction

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The plan, is to deconstruct the current world order and replace it with a brand new one. The Rockefeller Foundation report outlines a coming “hunger and nutrition crisis unlike any America has seen.”
“Reset the Table” was released just one month after the W E F announced plans for its “Great Reset.” W E F members all around the world are leading their respective countries, and directing more of their citizens deeper into, a human cage trap, by advancing the agenda with each passing day.
Written by Ethan Huff
Full article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-13-globalists-planned-impending-food-armageddon-years-ago.html