Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our entire social system, society morals and even large parts of our economy are being dictated by a very small but very loud group of morally corrupt whiney babies."
channel image
Puretrauma357
1665 Subscribers
6 views
Published Yesterday

"Our entire social system, society morals and even large parts of our economy are being dictated by a very small but very loud group of morally corrupt whiney babies."

Carl Higbie breaks down exactly how our society is being influenced by woke culture.

Keywords
social systemour entiresociety morals and even large parts of our economy arebeing dictated by a very smallbut very loud groupof morally corruptwhiney babies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket