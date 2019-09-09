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Trial by Jury: Defense Against Tyranny
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19 views • September 09, 2019
An ancient right, the Founders considered the jury trial to be not just essential for liberty, but possibly the most important check on government power. As Thomas Jefferson put it: “I consider trial by jury as the only anchor ever yet imagined by man by which a government can be held to the principles of its constitution.”
John Adams, John Dickinson, Patrick Henry - and many others - agreed.
Path to Liberty: September 9, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Lysander Spooner, An Essay on the Trial by Jury [1852]
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/spooner-an-essay-on-the-trial-by-jury-1852
Trial By Jury: A Jewel of Freedom
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/09/trial-by-jury-a-jewel-of-freedom/
The Constitutional Right to Trial by Jury
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2016/03/12/the-constitutional-right-to-trial-by-jury/
John Adams, John Dickinson, Patrick Henry - and many others - agreed.
Path to Liberty: September 9, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Lysander Spooner, An Essay on the Trial by Jury [1852]
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/spooner-an-essay-on-the-trial-by-jury-1852
Trial By Jury: A Jewel of Freedom
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/09/trial-by-jury-a-jewel-of-freedom/
The Constitutional Right to Trial by Jury
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2016/03/12/the-constitutional-right-to-trial-by-jury/
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