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The Father still talks, we don't have much time. Why the devil kept his people on his covenant (circumcision). Why the devil hated Hebrew idolatry.
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75 views • November 23, 2021
Don't let them fool you. Don't let yourself be mesmerized by the Tanakh's stories, the fairytale they built to entice people. They need slaves for their NWO and souls for their master, their Yeshua antichrist. Stay on the Greek scriptures, everything else and Paul's epistles are another Hebrew religion. The satanic sacrifices that they do through the "covid" deaths accelerate the coming of their messiah, the antichrist from David. The earth is not in danger by the gentiles, well not even the semetic paganism in Europe, but by the Hebrews and mainly the Jews of Israel. THEY had the close deals with the "lord god" of the abyss.
Thank you for listening to my vids even for 5 minutes, excuse my accent, and stay faithful to Jesus Christ.
The Father loves you and He has me doing all this for a reason.
When He talked last night, He said "I have your palaces here ready"
"I will protect my people from the poisons of these treacherous people until I rescue them".
Thank you for listening to my vids even for 5 minutes, excuse my accent, and stay faithful to Jesus Christ.
The Father loves you and He has me doing all this for a reason.
When He talked last night, He said "I have your palaces here ready"
"I will protect my people from the poisons of these treacherous people until I rescue them".
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