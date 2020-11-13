The Lie that Keeps on Stealing

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2. THE TERRAIN IS EVERYTHING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J87SKwU5bd8
3. Spread of Spanish Flu Was Never Experimentally Confirmed: https://medium.com/microbial-instincts/spread-of-spanish-flu-was-never-experimentally-confirmed-9f91b37c4dd8
4. Understanding the Terrain Theory of Disease: https://seedsofawareness.com.au/understanding-the-terrain-theory-of-disease/
5. LOUIE PASTEUR’S DEATHBED WORDS: “BERNARD WAS RIGHT; THE PATHOGEN IS NOTHING; THE TERRAIN IS EVERYTHING.”: https://3wheeledcheese.wordpress.com/2011/06/22/louie-pasteurs-deathbed-words-%E2%80%9Cbernard-was-right-the-pathogen-is-nothing-the-terrain-is-everything-%E2%80%9D/
6. Revisionist History Sees Pasteur As Liar Who Stole Rival's Ideas: https://www.nytimes.com/1995/05/16/science/doctor-s-world-revisionist-history-sees-pasteur-liar-who-stole-rival-s-ideas.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI4SDuR7jTk
TyrannyUnmasked