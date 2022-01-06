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MORE BS ON THE HORIZON - NOW YOU SHOULDN'T GO NEAR A DEER
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360 views • January 06, 2022
MORE BS ON THE HORIZON - NOW YOU SHOULDN'T GO NEAR A DEER
This narrative now is to feed at least three main objectives.
To help push the gun control objective.
To plant the idea inside the normies heads that coronavirus is real
To Ban hunting, when food shortage is orchestrated people will find themselves with no food or guns to hunt or fight back.
This narrative now is to feed at least three main objectives.
To help push the gun control objective.
To plant the idea inside the normies heads that coronavirus is real
To Ban hunting, when food shortage is orchestrated people will find themselves with no food or guns to hunt or fight back.
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