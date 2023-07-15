Vremevsky ledge - One AFU vehicle plus crew blown up by mine

Vremevsky ledge. The Armored Group of the NATO proxy force is advancing towards the positions of the 40th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Pacific Fleet. One vehicle, along with the crew, flew into the air in an unequal battle against the minefield. Rest decided to go home and think for a minute or two about what just happened 😳
Source @R&U Videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.