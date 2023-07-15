Create New Account
Vremevsky ledge - One AFU vehicle plus crew blown up by mine
The Prisoner
Vremevsky ledge. The Armored Group of the NATO proxy force is advancing towards the positions of the 40th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Pacific Fleet. One vehicle, along with the crew, flew into the air in an unequal battle against the minefield. Rest decided to go home and think for a minute or two about what just happened 😳

Source @R&U Videos

