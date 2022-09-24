Create New Account
【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/18/2022 The Influences on Europe After Putin’s Death
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/post/p1oyc8c18

After Putin’s death，this is a major challenge for Europe. Because their energy and nature gas rely on Russia. There will be a lot of instability, even regional war. But to the whole Europe, the change is good for their economic in a long term

