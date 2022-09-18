【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/18/2022 The Influences on Europe After Putin’s Death

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https://gnews.org/post/p1oyc8c18
After Putin’s death，this is a major challenge for Europe. Because their energy and nature gas rely on Russia. There will be a lot of instability, even regional war. But to the whole Europe, the change is good for their economic in a long term