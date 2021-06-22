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It looks like the global elites are ‘mocking us’
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171 views • June 22, 2021
Sky News Australia - 20 June 2021
Political commentator Calvin Robinson says it looks like the global elites are “mocking us” as they do one thing for the cameras and another thing for each other. “They stood there at the G7 all shaking hands and drinking together in private, but in public they’re doing the weak elbow bounce,” he told Sky News Australia. “They’re doing one thing for the cameras and they’re doing another thing for each other. “It looks like they’re mocking us, to be honest, at this point. “They’re living the high life. The global elites doing whatever the hell they like while us common folk are locked away in our homes. “People are losing their livelihoods. A lot of pubs and high street retailers will never open again – they can’t afford to anymore and they’ve gone bankrupt. “People can’t support their families while the government and the global elites are meeting together, having caviar, drinking fine wines and having a laugh at our expense.”
Political commentator Calvin Robinson says it looks like the global elites are “mocking us” as they do one thing for the cameras and another thing for each other. “They stood there at the G7 all shaking hands and drinking together in private, but in public they’re doing the weak elbow bounce,” he told Sky News Australia. “They’re doing one thing for the cameras and they’re doing another thing for each other. “It looks like they’re mocking us, to be honest, at this point. “They’re living the high life. The global elites doing whatever the hell they like while us common folk are locked away in our homes. “People are losing their livelihoods. A lot of pubs and high street retailers will never open again – they can’t afford to anymore and they’ve gone bankrupt. “People can’t support their families while the government and the global elites are meeting together, having caviar, drinking fine wines and having a laugh at our expense.”
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