Road Blasters (1991, Mega Drive)

Road Blaster is a racing game originally developed by Atari for the arcades. It was ported to the Mega Drive / Genesis by Sterling Silver Software and published by Tengen. The Mega Drive / Genesis was only released in North America and Japan. Road Blasters also came out for C64, Amiga, Atari ST, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, NES and Lynx.

The game is about a finishing a series of tracks without running out of fuel. Your car is equipped with a gun to shoot down opposing cars, turrets at the sideline etc. Hitting another car, a mine or getting shot will cost you precious fuel. Shooting down enemies with a high hit rate and scoring points otherwise will give you additional fuel reserve after finishing the track. Sometimes will helicopter will drop a machine gun with limited ammo which can pick up and use.