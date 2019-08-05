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5Aug19 Sixty Years Of Destruction In The Garden Of Good And Evil
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207 views • August 05, 2019
Greg Reese takes over for David Knight and gets into a wide range of topics. Begins the program with a trip back to the 1960's and explains MK Ultra & mind control within the CIA. President Trump gives remarks on the two shootings that occurred over the weekend. Then Greg breaks down the current state of pedophilia and how society is trying to justify it.
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