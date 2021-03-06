RETRO: Joan Rivers Calls Obama Gay, Michelle a Tranny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Well, Joan didnt have a chance to apologize, she died a week later. There were some controversial news clips surrounding her cause of death and autopsy.
Zo's review of stupid news stories: Joan Rivers is being asked to apologize for calling President Obama gay, and calling Michelle a tranny.
Experience the creative energy and conservative insight that Zo delivers in every show.
See full episode of Alphonso ZoNation at
https://youtu.be/rLDtSN2H5u0